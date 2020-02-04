Joe and Chelsey take over the Studio 10 kitchen to make an easy breakfast casserole. This 5-ingredient recipe comes from Allrecipes.com. It's perfect for feeding a crowd or if you want leftovers during the week.
Click here for the recipe from Allrecipes.com.
