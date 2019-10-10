Weston from Pour Baby has a savory take on a classic dessert! This dish would make a lovely addition to your holiday spread.
INGREDIENTS:
- 13x9 rectangular baking pan
- stale bread loaves, assorted
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 onion, small dice
- 1 pack Hall’s Andouille sausage, small dice
- 1 pint mushrooms (cremini or bella)
- fresh thyme, chopped
- fresh parsley, chopped
- 6 eggs, whole
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup chicken stock
- salt and pepper to taste
STEPS:
Spray the baking dish or coat with butter. Fill the 13x9 pan with the cubed bread pieces. Make sure they are either left to stale or baked on low to dry out beforehand; set aside. Pour the melted butter over the bread in the baking dish. In a saute pan, saute the sausage on medium heat, remove and set aside. Keep the rendered oil in the pan and saute the mushrooms and on med-high heat to lock in the moisture and caramelize. Turn to low and add the garlic and onions. Sweat until onions are translucent. Add the herbs, and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Pour the sausage and the mushrooms, onions, and herbs over the bread pieces in the pan and distribute evenly. In a mixing bowl, whish the eggs with salt and pepper, add the milk and stock, whisking together until smooth. Pour the custard over the bread in the pan, allowing it to soak up the custard. Let it sit overnight, covered, in the refridgerator for the best results. Bake @ 350 for 25 minutes uncovered or until browned on top- then cover with foil and cook the remainder of the 45 minutes total, or until it reaches internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Let cool before cutting and serving.
