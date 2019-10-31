Chef Weston with Pour Baby prepares fresh scallops topped with citrus-infused caviar on a bed of microgreens. You can try this dish at Celebrate Hope November 21, 2019, to support USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute!
Here's how to make the citrus caviar:
Citrus Caviar
(cold oil spherification)
INGREDIENTS:
7 oz. citrus juice (we used grapefruit and orange juice)
1.5 g. agar-agar
1 cup cold sunflower oil, chilled in the freezer for at least 30 minutes
Bowl of cold water
STEPS:
In a sauce pot, bring the citrus juice and agar to a boil. Let cool to room temperature.
Use a syringe to draw the juice and slowly drip into the cold oil to create spheres. After a few moments, they are set.
Strain the oil and rinse in a bowl of water before serving.
