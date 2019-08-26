Jonathan from Half Shell Oyster House makes one of their signature dishes- a creamy pasta with shrimp, crawfish and crab meat. Half Shell will also be at Girls Just Wanna Have Fun September 12, 2019.
INGREDIENTS:
- Mushrooms
- Green onions
- Garlic
- Shrimp
- Crawfish
- Half and half cream
- Linguini pasta
- Alfredo sauce
- Seasoned crab meat
- Shredded Parmesan
STEPS:
Cook pasta. Cook seafood with seasoning.
Make seasoned Alfredo sauce. Heat up all ingredients. Mix, simmer and reduce.
Top with crab meat and Parmesan cheese.
*Make sure noodles are cooked thoroughly and Alfredo sauce simmers.
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.