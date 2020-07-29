In the kitchen on Studio 10...we're featuring LoDa Bier Garten! Matt Golden sent us this cooking demo, making a delicious seared tuna BLT with wasabi ranch.
LoDa Bier Garten features a large craft beer selection, burgers, sandwiches, pub snacks and more. They have two locations- one in Downtown Mobile and one in West Mobile- both offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.
