Lucy from Greer's Markets shares an easy Alfredo dish that comes together quickly but tastes so good that it's even kid-approved!
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz cavatappi or penne pasta
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2, 15 oz jars Alfredo sauce
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 16 oz half and half
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 4 tbsp. butter
- 2 tsp. creole seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tbsp. plus 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
STEPS:
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 tbsp. kosher salt. Add pasta. Cook for 8 minutes, stirring often. Drain the cooked pasta.
Melt butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp and creole seasoning. Cook for 5-8 minutes until cooked through. Remove shrimp from pan with a slotted spoon. Reserve shrimp.
Return skillet to medium high heat. Add cream cheese. Stir until very soft. Slowly whisk in half and half. Whisk continuously so cream cheese melts completely into the half and half. Add Alfredo sauce, black pepper and kosher salt. Whisk while the sauce comes to a gentle bubble. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
Whisk Parmesan cheese into sauce. Stir cooked shrimp (without the accumulated juices) into the sauce. Pour cooked and drained pasta into the sauce. Mix until well combined. Serve hot.
