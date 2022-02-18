Joe & Chelsey visit Taqueria Mexico to try three shrimp dishes along with some of their drink options! Check out Taqueria Mexico on Airport Boulevard in Mobile or order online (see contact info below).
TAQUERIA MEXICO:
- 3733 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-414-4496
- Menu & ordering: taqueriamexicomobile.com
