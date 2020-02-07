Scott with Shaggy's shares this delicious dish of shrimp scampi tossed with pasta, served over a cauliflower crust and topped with lump crab and basil.
Shrimp Scampi in Bread Bowl
Servings – 1
Prep Time - 20 minutes
Cook Time – 5 minutes
Difficulty Level – Intermediate
INGREDIENTS:
- For sauteing
- 8 jumbo Gulf shrimp grilled
- 2 oz of minced red onion
- 2 oz minced yellow and red bell peppers
- 2 oz cherry tomatoes halved
- 3 oz white wine
- 1 Tablespoon Old Bay
- 3 oz scampi butter
- 7 oz cooked linguine pasta
- For scampi butter
- ¼ lb unsalted butter
- ½ tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon sliced green onion
- 1 Tablespoon parsley minced
- 1 Tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
- For lump crab and basil gremolata
- 3 tablespoon basil chiffonade
- 3 oz lump crab
- ½ tablespoon lemon zest
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- For bread bowl
- 1 10 inch cauliflower crust
- scampi butter as needed
- 1 tablespoon Parmesan
STEPS:
Make scampi butter by letting butter come to room temp and then fold all ingredients together.
Brush the crust with scampi butter and sprinkle with parmesan. Bake for 4-5 minutes or until cheese and crust are golden, cut into 8 wedges and put into a pasta bowl.
Mix the basil, crab, lemon zest and garlic together gently and let rest.
In a hot saute pan with a tablespoon of olive oil, sweat the onion and peppers for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and season with spices. Add white wine to deglaze and as it reduces finish by stirring the butter until incorporated, then put in pasta and toss until heat through and coated with the sauce.
Pour the pasta into the bowl with the cut pizza crust. Garnish with shrimp around the outside and the crab and basil gremolata on top in the middle.
