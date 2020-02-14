1. First, make the roux: In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, over medium heat, heat oil until hot but not smoking. Add flour all at once and stir constantly until the roux is golden brown. (It may take 45 minutes to 1 hour to make the roux, but the end result is well worth the time spent stirring.)
2. Add the onion to the roux and cook, stirring constantly, until onion is soft and light brown.
3. Lower heat to simmer; add the shrimp and cook for about 10 minutes. Slowly stir in the stock. Raise heat to medium and continue cooking until the stew reaches a boil.
4. Stir in the green bell pepper, celery, parsley, green onions, Cajun seasoning and pepper. Turn heat down to a simmer and cook for about 30 to 40 minutes to blend flavors.
5. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed, before serving with steamed rice.
