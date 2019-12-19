Chef Nino from Rouses is making a hearty soup with shrimp, tasso ham and mirliton, also known as chayote squash.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 stick butter
- 3/4 cup flour
- 3 celery stalks, chopped finely
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped finely
- 2 medium onions, chopped finely
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 4 cans chicken broth or 4 tablespoons Better Than Bouillon, dissolved in 2 quarts water
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1/2 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
- 8 mirlitons, peeled and diced (raw)
- ½ pound tasso, diced and cooked (reserve drippings)
- 3 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, peeled, cleaned and deveined, and cooked in the reserved tasso drippings
- 3 ounces dry sherry
- 8 ounces whipping cream
STEPS:
Melt butter in large pot over medium heat. Add flour to the butter, and stir constantly for five minutes.
Add onions, celery, green onions and garlic, and cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add chicken broth (or Better Than Bouillon mixture) and tomato paste. Mix well. Add Cajun seasoning, marjoram and parsley. Stir well. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, 30 minutes.
Add salt, pepper, shrimp, tasso, mirlitons and sherry to the pot. Cook over low heat 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until mirlitons are soft.
Add cream and cook for 10 additional minutes. Allow to sit for 30 minutes before serving.
