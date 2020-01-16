With just three ingredients, this recipe from Rouses' dietitian April couldn't be easier to whip up for a quick weeknight meal!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 can of Red Gold Basil, Garlic, and Oregano Diced Tomatoes
- 1 package of Hillshire Farm Chicken Sausage Smoked Sausage, thinly sliced
- 1 package of Riced Cauliflower Original, cooked, following directions as noted on bag
STEPS:
In a medium saucepan, pour canned tomatoes and place over medium heat on stove top.
Carefully add chicken sausage and cook to a simmer. Simmer mixture for 10-15 minutes until evenly heated.
Serve mixture over cooked riced cauliflower.
