With just three ingredients, this recipe from Rouses' dietitian April couldn't be easier to whip up for a quick weeknight meal!

INGREDIENTS:

1 can of Red Gold Basil, Garlic, and Oregano Diced Tomatoes

1 package of Hillshire Farm Chicken Sausage Smoked Sausage, thinly sliced

1 package of Riced Cauliflower Original, cooked, following directions as noted on bag

STEPS:

In a medium saucepan, pour canned tomatoes and place over medium heat on stove top.

Carefully add chicken sausage and cook to a simmer. Simmer mixture for 10-15 minutes until evenly heated.

Serve mixture over cooked riced cauliflower.