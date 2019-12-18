Lucy Greer shares her recipe for delicious 3-ingredient homemade biscuits!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups self rising flour
- 1.5 cups cold heavy cream
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
STEPS:
Stir together self rising flour and kosher salt in a large bowl. Pour in heavy cream while stirring with spatula. Mix until just combined. Do not over mix.
Pour dough onto a lightly floured surface. Form a round disc. Use a rolling pin to roll out dough to 1/2 inch thick. Use a biscuit cutter to cut out biscuits. Depending on size biscuit cutter you’ll get 9-16 biscuits.
Place biscuits on a sheet pan that has been sprayed with non stick spray.
Bake at 475 for 10-12 minutes until lightly browned on top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.