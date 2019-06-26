Our "7 Meats of Summer" series continues with Lucy Greer on Studio 10! These fajitas combine juicy sirloin with peppers, onions and a flavorful marinade.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5-3 lbs. boneless sirloin steak
- 1 orange bell pepper, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 red onion, sliced
- Marinade
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1 orange, juiced
- 2 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. chipotle chili powder, 1/4 tsp. for less heat
- 1.5 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 tsp. cumin
STEPS:
Whisk marinade ingredients together. Remove 1/4 cup to use on peppers and onions. Reserve in a small bowl. Pour the remaining marinade on the steak. Ensure both sides are coated. Cover and refrigerate for 4-6 hours. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes prior to cooking.
Heat a skillet or grill over medium high heat. Cook on each side 3-4 minutes, or longer to your desired degree of doneness. Remove from heat and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice steak against the grain.
Add sliced peppers and onions to a skillet over medium high heat. Add the reserved 1/4 cup marinade. Cook for 10 minutes until nicely browned and softened.
Use sliced sirloin steak and peppers and onions to make tacos, rice bowls or salads.
(0) comments
