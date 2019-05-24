April, a dietitian at Rouses Markets, makes a healthy pasta dish that's great as a side item, or you can add shrimp to make a delicious entrée!
INGREDIENTS:
•1 12 ounce package Palmini linguini pasta (Heart of Palm Pasta)
•1 Tbsp Rouses extra virgin olive oil
•3 Tbsp Alessi pesto
•1 tsp red pepper flakes
•Rouses grated Parmesan cheese to taste
•8 Mezzetta sundried tomatoes and 8 lemon wedges for garnish
STEPS:
1. Place 8 sundried tomatoes in ½ cup water to soak.
2. Using a colander, drain and rinse Palmini pasta under running water.
3. Place Palmini and olive oil in medium size skillet and begin to sauté over medium heat, continuously slowly stirring for 5 minutes.
4. Stir in pesto and red pepper flakes. Continue to stir in pan until mixture is evenly heated, approximately 5 minutes.
5. Let stand in pan for 5 minutes. Remove sundried tomatoes from water as they should be softened.
6. Plate pesto Palmini in plate and garnish with sundried tomato and lemon. Add grated Parmesan to taste.
