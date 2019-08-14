Lucy from Greer's Markets has a great slow cooker recipe for back-to-school dinners. Perfect for those busy weeknights when it's tough to get dinner on the table!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. ground sirloin
- 10 oz frozen seasoning blend
- 48 oz tomato basil pasta sauce
- 5 oz fresh baby spinach
- .7 oz dried Italian dressing mix
- 15 oz ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 12 oz box lasagna noodles
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 8 oz shredded mozzarella
STEPS:
Heat a large skillet or pot over medium high heat. Add ground sirloin and seasoning blend. Cook for 10 minutes until beef is cooked through. Drain.
Add drained beef and vegetables back to the skillet or pot. Add spinach, pasta sauce, Italian dressing mix and kosher salt. Bring to a gentle boil then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes.
Stir ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and black pepper together in a bowl. Set aside.
Spray slow cooker liner with non stick spray. Spread a spoonful of sauce on the bottom. Place a layer of noodles (will have to break some to make them fit). Spread a layer of sauce on the noodles. Dollop 1/3 of the ricotta mixture. Top with- noodles, meat sauce, ricotta mixture- repeat layers until all ingredients are used.
Top with mozzarella. Cover and cook on LOW for 5 hours.
