TAP Book, Bar & Bistreaux at Beau Rivage is featured on Studio 10! This po-boy comes complete with brisket, bell peppers, button mushrooms, pickled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese sauce.
INGREDIENTS:
- brisket
- yellow onions
- bell peppers
- button mushrooms
- pickled jalapenos
- pepper jack cheese sauce
- po-boy bread
- whole butter
- salt & pepper
- sugar
- white wine
- blended oil
- thyme
STEPS:
First we make caramelized onions. Get saute pan hot, add oil, then add cut onions and let cook until light brown. Add thyme, salt & pepper, sugar, let cook for 2 to 3 mins, then add white wine and let reduce.
Add butter at end, stirring often, then remove from heat when dark brown. Cut all vegs, then saute one at a time. Spread butter on bread then toast. Heat up your cheese sauce in small pan over low heat, stirring often. Sear brisket in saute pan. Once everything is cooked, start assembling the po-boy. Frist add brisket, then caramelized onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and jalapenos. Then top with pepper jack cheese sauce.
