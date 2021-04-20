Mark White, owner of Moe's Original BBQ locations in South Alabama, stopped by Studio 10 to make their smoked burger. So delicious!
The smoked burger is available at all six South Alabama locations. Moe's says, "Biting into this smoky bacon cheeseburger has got to be one of life's purest pleasures. After this "pri-moe" patty is dusted with our signature rub and smoked with bacon on top, this prince of a patty is crowned with all the fixins' and our special burger sauce that takes it above and beyond."
ABOUT MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ:
There are six Gulf Coast locations in Mobile, Semmes, Daphne, Foley and Orange Beach.
Served with red BBQ and Alabama white sauces, Moe’s Original BBQ’s award-winning smoked menu features pulled pork, ribs, wings, turkey and chicken as well as mahi mahi, catfish and shrimp. Down home Southern sides and tasty desserts complete the menu. Recognized with many awards, Moe’s Original BBQ has been named one of the Top 10 Rib Joints in the U.S. by Relish and Top 10 BBQ Chains in America by USA Today and The Daily Meal.
Opens at 11am daily
SPECIAL EVENTS:
Don't miss the 8th Annual Firkin Fest on May 15, 2021, at the Downtown Mobile, AL location.
Moe's locations in Downtown Mobile, Daphne, and Foley feature live music on Friday nights.
ABOUT THE GUEST:
After years in Colorado, owner and trained chef Mark White, along with the founding partners of Moe’s, tested the BBQ waters of Alabama in Orange Beach in 2006, and it was a huge success. Now Mark owns six locations in South Alabama.
