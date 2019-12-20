Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shares his take on this classic Italian dish!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 strips lean bacon, cooked and chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- ½ pound ground beef or pork
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- ½ cup red wine (cabernet)
- 1 cup beef stock
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 strip lemon peel (yellow part only)
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 1 pound cooked spaghetti
- Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 Jars Rouses marinara sauce
STEPS:
1. Heat butter and olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add onions and cook until they are softened.
2. Add bacon, carrot and celery, and sauté over medium heat until vegetables are slightly browned.
3. Add ground beef or pork, and stir until meat is evenly browned.
4. Add tomato paste, marinara sauce, red wine, beef stock, bay leaf, lemon peel, garlic, salt and pepper to the pan. Cover and simmer over low heat for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
5. Remove bay leaf and lemon peel, and continue to simmer, uncovered, until sauce thickens.
6. Just before serving, stir in cream and reheat sauce.
7. Serve over spaghetti and garnish with Parmesan cheese.
