Chef Nino from Rouses shows us this classic Italian pasta dish with egg, Parmesan and pancetta or regular breakfast bacon.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. pasta
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed
- ¼ lb. pancetta (or regular breakfast bacon,) sliced then
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 large egg yolks
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
STEPS:
1. Boil the pasta according to package directions in lots of salted water. Drain and set aside.
2. Heat oil over medium heat; add the garlic stirring, until it’s golden, about 2 minutes.
3. Add the pancetta and cook until crisp.
4. Combine the heavy cream and egg yolks in a bowl and whisk together.
5. Add the drained pasta to the saucepan and toss.
6. Remove from the heat and add the egg and cream mixture and gently toss to coat the pasta evenly.
7. Mix 1/3 cup of Parmesan cheese to pasta and season with salt and pepper.
