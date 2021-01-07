Chef Nino from Rouses has a healthy recipe for you! Spaghetti Squash Frittata is so simple to make. This recipe will be a hit with your family as breakfast or a healthy snack. For more great recipes and to find a Rouses nearest you, visit Rouses.com.
Spaghetti Squash Frittata
Serves 4
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
· 1 cup spaghetti squash (cooked per instructions below)
· 4 eggs, lightly beaten
· 2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
· 3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
· 1 cup finely chopped red onion
· 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
· ½ teaspoon salt
· ½ teaspoon black pepper
· ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
· 1 tablespoon butter
PROCEDURES:
1. Preheat oven to 375ºF.
2. Pierce the whole shell of the squash several times with a large fork or skewer, then place it in a baking dish.
3. Place dish in preheated oven and bake for approximately 1 hour, or until flesh is tender.
4. Remove from oven and cover with foil. Let stand for 5 minutes. Uncover it and allow squash to cool for about 20 minutes so that it will be easier to handle.
5. Cut squash in half lengthwise and remove seeds. With a fork, “comb” out strands of squash. Set aside.
6. Preheat broiler to high.
7. Combine squash and all other ingredients except butter in a large mixing bowl.
8. Melt butter in a large oven-safe nonstick skillet. Pour squash mixture into the skillet and cook over low heat for about 9-10 minutes.
9. Place skillet in preheated broiler for 2-3 minutes, or until top is browned. Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
