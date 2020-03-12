Alec Naman from Naman's Catering makes this fresh, colorful dish with a little bit of spice to amp up the flavor! We're also gearing up for the Lemon Face Gala, hosted by Aubreigh's Army.
Makes 8 Servings
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup fresh lime juice
- ⅔ cup fresh orange juice
- ½ cup olive oil
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
- 2 teaspoons dried crushed red pepper
- 16 large chicken breast
- 16 green onions
- 8 ears of corn, husked and cut off the cob
STEPS:
Whisk first 7 ingredients in medium bowl.
Season marinade with salt and pepper.
Place chicken breast in large resealable plastic bag.
Place green onions and corn in extra-large resealable plastic bag.
Divide marinade equally between bags; seal bags, turning to coat.
Chill chicken, corn and green onions 4 hours, turning bags occasionally.
Prepare barbecue (medium heat).
Remove chicken and vegetables from marinade.
Grill chicken until juices run clear when pierced with knife, turning occasionally and rearranging on grill for even cooking, about 15 minutes.
Sauté’ green onions and corn until tender, about 3 minutes for green onions and 6 minutes for corn.
Transfer chicken, green onions and corn to platter and serve.
