You don't want to miss "The Addams Family- A New Musical Comedy" coming to the Orange Beach Event Center! Jessica and Krista with the City of Orange Beach visited the Studio 10 kitchen to make a cool and spooky dessert while giving us details about the show.
The Addams Family - A New Musical Comedy dinner theatre is Oct. 7-10, 2021, at the Orange Beach Event Center, at 4671 Wharf Pkwy W., Orange Beach, AL 36561. Tickets are $50 per adult and free to children 12 & younger (includes dinner and show). Purchase tickets at www.orangebeachal.gov/events/performing-arts.
Showtimes are:
- Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.
Here are some of the recipes used to make the "eyeball" dessert featured on Studio 10:
Pate Sable Dough
2 lbs
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
- 9 oz. unsalted butter, softened
- 7 oz sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 whole eggs
- ½ tsp vanilla
- Zest 1 orange
- 17.5 oz all purpose flour
STEPS:
* Cream butter, sugar, and salt.
* Add eggs one at a time. Add vanilla and zest.
* Add flour and mix on low just until incorporated.
* Press into tart shell. Prick bottom of shell. Chill for 1 hour.
* Bake at 350* until lightly golden brown.
If doing cookies, chill dough slightly until stiffened. Take small balls of dough and roll into finger length logs. Add lines and shape to fingers. Press almond slivers into tips of fingers.
Chill for 1 hour and bake at 350* until golden.
Once cooled completely, brush with cocoa powder and drizzle with red dyed white chocolate.
Pomegranate Pastry Cream
2 cups
Pomegranate Syrup:
- 1 cup pomegranate juice
- ½ cup sugar
Pastry Cream:
- 2 cups milk
- 6 tbsp sugar
- Pinch salt
- 2 ½ tbsp cornstarch (3 tbsp / 30 g for a stiffer pastry cream)
- 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste / extract / 1 vanilla bean pod
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 large egg
- 2 tbsp Pomegranate syrup
- Red food coloring, if needed
- 3 tbsp unsalted butter softened
STEPS:
For syrup:
Add pomegranate syrup and sugar in a saucepan and stir over medium heat for about 20 minutes. Transfer to a heat proof container and let cool.
For Pastry Crème:
Put the milk into a saucepan. Heat the milk over medium high heat and bring it to a simmer, almost to a boil.
While the milk is being heated, place the sugar, egg and yolks, cornstarch, vanilla extract, and salt in a bowl. Whisk until you have a thick, smooth mix. Place the bowl with the egg mix on a towel or napkin (to prevent the bowl from slipping while whisking, in the next step), and set aside until the milk comes to a boil (almost to a boil).
As soon as the milk starts to simmer / bubble, remove it from the heat. Slowly ladle about a half of the hot milk in a thin stream, into the egg mix, WHILE WHISKING CONSTANTLY to temper the egg mix. When the eggs have been tempered, add the egg mix back into the hot milk in the saucepan.
Heat the custard base, over medium heat, while whisking vigorously until it starts to thicken - this should take about 1 - 2 minutes depending on the heat of your stove and size of your saucepan.
While whisking, let the custard come to a boil (the custard will release bubbles). Lower the heat and cook for a further 1-2 minutes after you see the first bubbles break the surface. Lower the heat and whisk constantly for about 30 - 60 seconds after the first bubbles break the surface.
Remove from the heat and stir in pomegranate syrup and food coloring. Stir in butter, until it’s completely mixed in.
Pour the custard into a bowl and immediately cover the surface with plastic wrap, making sure the plastic wrap is touching the whole surface. This is to prevent a custard skin from forming on top. You can also choose to pass the custard through a sieve to remove any lumps.
Let the custard cool down to room temperature and then let it chill in the fridge for a few hours, until it’s completely chilled.
Use as needed after the pastry cream has been chilled.
