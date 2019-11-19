If you need some great Southern barbecue, Bay Barbecue is the place for you! Arthur Green joined Joe and Chelsey in the Studio10 Kitchen to talk about some of his most beloved meals. He is a native of Birmingham Alabama but has resided in Mobile for the last 15 years. This Navy Veteran became obsessed with barbeque cook-offs in the Southeast. Last year, he decided to open a premier Barbeque Bistro featuring smoked meats and unique southern sides.
Arthur made Bay Barbecue's new Springhill Plate, Bay Bruschetta and Pulled Rib Tacos. You can visit Bay Barbecue online or in store at 59 N Florida Street Mobile, Al. 36607. Give them a call at (251) 408-9997.
Monday– Friday: 11am – 2pm
Saturday :11am – 5pm
Sunday: CLOSED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.