Amber from Squid Ink and Sydney from Restore Mobile stop by Studio 10 to whip up Squid Ink's Community Cadillac burger and tell us about Mobtown Burger Week!
Don't miss Mobtown Burger Week October 2-9, 2021. Here are the details:
Mobtown Burger Week 2021
3rd annual event celebrating all things burger
- October 2-9
- The one week of the year that participating restaurants create a signature, specialty burger exclusively for Mobtown Burger Week: restaurants highlight their distinct, unique style and create anything from traditional to out-of-the-box.
- How it works:
- Participants create an amazing burger, offered only October 2 – 9, 2021
- Everyone helps promote on social media #mobtownburgerweek
- $2 from the sale of each burger is donated to Restore Mobile (non-profit)
- Why:
- Boosts local restaurant business!
- Increase awareness of Restore Mobile and the work we do It's a competition!
- People’s Choice Award: Customers vote for their favorite burger during the week – once daily at mobtownburgerweek.com, starting October 2 at 11am
- Sales Award: The restaurant with the highest sales
- Giveaways, too!
- Customers who post using the hashtag #mobtownburgerweek on Instagram will be entered to win gift cards to some of the participating restaurants.
ABOUT RESTORE MOBILE:
Restore Mobile is a non-profit organization working to save threatened homes from demolition in Mobile's iconic historic districts. We transform blighted, fragile neighborhoods into thriving communities.
WHO WE ARE: Private, Non-Profit Organization
WHAT WE DO: Revitalize threatened historic communities by: Stabilizing vacant buildings, returning them to use; many times saving them from demolition; Redeveloping vacant lots, building new, historically sensitive infill to stabilize the community; Increase affordable housing choices in Mobile
HOW WE DO IT: Acquire, through purchase or donation, then invest funds in the home and sell to renovators or homeowners
WHO FUNDS US: Individuals, through donations; Fundraising events like Mobtown Burger Week, Neighborhoods on Tap; Public and private grants
Restore Mobile has sold 37 properties, increasing the housing inventory in Mobile's iconic historic districts. Many times the houses sell as affordable housing, which is so important in creating diverse, vibrant communities in the city's urban core.
For more information:
- www.restoremobile.org
- restoremobile on facebook
- @restore_mobile on instagram
- To donate: text RESTOREMOBILE to 44321 or visit www.restoremobile.org
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks Creates Community Cadillac Burger, dovetailing fundraising efforts for Restore Mobile with the PR Foundation, established by Pete “Panini Pete” Blohme
The team at Squid Ink went all out to create a unique burger. Capitalizing on a collaboration with Ghost Train Brewing Company (Birmingham, AL) for a special label blonde ale, called Community Blonde, the Community Cadillac burger features a double patty, with Bill-Es bacon, caramelized onions, and Community Blonde beer cheese. Recommended pairing is, naturally, a frosty Community Blonde served alongside.
Of course, a portion of the proceeds of the sale of each burger is donated to Restore Mobile, Inc., a local non-profit that saves historic, blighted homes in Mobile. Proceeds from the sales of Ghost Train will benefit the PR Foundation, a foundation started by Blohme and Robert Kabakoff. Funds raised will help build a house for a couple in need in Fairhope, AL.
“What a great opportunity to increase awareness of the good work that the PR Foundation is doing,” said Restore Mobile Executive Director Sydney Betbeze. “We strive to create additional housing choices and build community in neighborhoods and the team of Double P Hospitality is doing the same.” Double P Hospitality owns four local restaurants, including Squid Ink.
Amber Crigler, General Manger of Squid Ink, agreed, saying, “'Panini' Pete began the foundation because he wanted to start helping those in the community.” More information about the foundation and the house can found at here.
ABOUT SQUID INK:
- Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks
- 102 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
- 251-405-0031
- Find on Facebook
