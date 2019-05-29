Lucy from Greer's Markets makes a yummy and refreshing summertime dessert, strawberry pie!
INGREDIENTS:
• 2, 9-inch pie shells (regular; not deep dish)
• 2 lbs fresh strawberries, sliced
• 3 heaping tablespoons cornstarch
• 1.5 cups sugar
• 3 oz box strawberry Jell-O
• 1 ½ cup hot water
• 5 drops red food color
• Mint Whipped Cream:
• 8 oz heavy cream
• 10 fresh mint leaves
• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
STEPS:
Strawberry Pie:
Bake pie crusts according to package instructions, let cool. Combine sugar, corn starch, hot water, and food coloring in a sauce pan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Whisk constantly until thick, about 2-3 minutes. Add Jell-O and whisk until well incorporated.
Split strawberries between the two pie shells. Pour the hot Jell-O mixture over strawberries. Use a spatula to spread out berries and submerge in filling. Chill in the refrigerator until set. Best if allowed to chill in the refrigerator overnight.
Mint Whipped Cream:
Place mint leaves in a bowl and pour heavy cream over the top. Cover bowl and refrigerate for 8-12 hours. Remove mint leaves from cream and discard. Beat cream in a bowl with hand mixer until peaks begin to form. Slowly beat in powdered sugar and vanilla. Serve Mint Whipped Cream with Strawberry Pie.
