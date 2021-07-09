Prodisee Pantry is teaming up with Lulu's and Pen Air Federal Credit Union for One Family One Day. It takes place July 1 through August 31, 2021 and they are asking for your help. You can donate online at prodiseepantry.org/donate or @ItsAboutHunger
They are asking you to donate $5 and fill the plate of #OneFamilyOneDay @Prodisee Pantry. They say it is a simple way to support a hungry local family with three nutritious meals for one day!
Stop by LuLu's in Gulf Shores and show some love or donate online @ItsAboutHunger and prodiseepantry.org/donate.
You can also visit any Pen Air Federal Credit Union Branch.
Summer Corn Salad
For the salad:
- 4 ears of sweet corn cooked (grilled or steamed)
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup or so of fresh tomatoes, diced
- ¼ cup or so of onion, diced (red onion is my preference)
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
- ¼ cup feta cheese
For the dressing:
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
For Mexican flare:
substitute cilantro for basil
substitute lime juice for vinegar
