SUMMERTIME SPINACH, BERRY AND AVOCADO SALAD
with POPPY-SEED DRESSING
Serves 6-8
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
1 16-ounce bag fresh baby spinach or mixed greens
1 pint Louisiana strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced
½ pint Louisiana blueberries
1 large Creole tomato
1 ripe avocado
2 ounces shredded cheese of choice
½ cup toasted pecans, walnuts or almonds
½ cup thinly sliced red onions
Poppy-seed Dressing, to taste (recipe below)
HOW TO PREP
Place all ingredients in a medium bowl. Top with the Poppy-seed Dressing and lightly toss before serving.
POPPY-SEED DRESSING
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
½ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 pinch dry mustard
HOW TO PREP
Place all ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Whisk together until thickened, about 2 minutes.
Serve with Summertime Salad.
For more information, visit Rouses.com.
