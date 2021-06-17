Sponsored by Rouses Markets

SUMMERTIME SPINACH, BERRY AND AVOCADO SALAD

with POPPY-SEED DRESSING

Serves 6-8

WHAT YOU WILL NEED

1 16-ounce bag fresh baby spinach or mixed greens

1 pint Louisiana strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

½ pint Louisiana blueberries

1 large Creole tomato

1 ripe avocado

2 ounces shredded cheese of choice

½ cup toasted pecans, walnuts or almonds

½ cup thinly sliced red onions

Poppy-seed Dressing, to taste (recipe below)

HOW TO PREP

Place all ingredients in a medium bowl. Top with the Poppy-seed Dressing and lightly toss before serving.

 

POPPY-SEED DRESSING

WHAT YOU WILL NEED

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 pinch dry mustard

HOW TO PREP

Place all ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Whisk together until thickened, about 2 minutes.

Serve with Summertime Salad.

For more information, visit Rouses.com. 

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.