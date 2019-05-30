This delicious and easy side dish, using sweet Silver King corn, is perfect for your summer get togethers! Be sure to order a Moe's Bar B Que lunch plate to support Ronald McDonald House June 13, 2019.
INGREDIENTS:
6-8 cups of fresh or frozen sweet corn
1 cup smoked sausage
½ yellow onion small/medium dice
¼ cup of celery small/medium dice
¼ cup roasted red peppers small/medium dice
1 jalapeno small/medium dice (add seeds for more heat)
1 cup of chicken stock
1-2 cups of water (just enough to cover corn)
½ stick of butter or margarine
Salt and pepper to taste
STEPS:
Sweat vegetables and sausage in margarine until tender.
