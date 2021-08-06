Hunter Omainsky with Taco Mama and Justine Bixler from United Way of Southwest Alabama stopped by the Studio 10 kitchen! Hunter laid out a delicious taco and nacho bar, while Justine told us all about United Way Day, an easy way to give back by dining out or shopping (details below).
Taco Mama offers catering for all your parties and events! For groups and parties (10 amigos to 10,000 amigos), the cost is $11 per amigo. All catering orders come with plates, napkins, and plastic utensils.
Taco Nacho Bar Fixings:
- Ground Beef
- Chicken
- Black Beans
- Cilantro Lime Rice
- Tortillas
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Onion
- Cheddar cheese
- Sour cream
- Queso
- Salsa ranchera
- Chips
Order online at https://tacomamaonline.com
OR call 251.802.2115 (Catering orders must be placed by 6pm for next day service)
BUSINESS INFO:
- Taco Mama
- 2534-A Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
- 251-333-MAMA (6262)
- tacomamaonline.com
SPECIAL EVENT INFO:
- United Way Day
- August 7, 2021
- Shop, dine out, or treat yourself and participating merchants in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile & Washington Counties will donate to United Way of Southwest Alabama
- For merchants/offers: uwswa.org/united-way-day
United Way Day for United Way of Southwest Alabama
Be a part of changing lives and saving lives in Southwest Alabama when you shop, dine out, or treat yourself at one of the participating merchants on United Way Day on August 7, 2021. United Way Day is a one-day fundraiser and awareness campaign for the United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) and United Way of Baldwin County (UWBC) led by the retail and service industries.
On United Way Day, we encourage people to get out and shop at our participating merchants. When you do, the merchants benefit and you help increase their donation to UWSWA and UWBC. Each participant will donate an amount based on a sales component of his or her business to the United Way.
The Inaugural United Way Day was an event that began with Shoe Station in 2018, through its donation of $1 per pair of shoes sold on a single day that year. In 2020, we raised $25,800 through over 20 retail partners in over 50 locations. This year our goal is to double the number of retail partners.
Every dollar donated to the United Way stays in Southwest Alabama and used for life changing and lifesaving services provided by the UWSWA, our 46 partner agencies, UWBC, and their 30 partner agencies.
