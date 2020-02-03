Kyle's Kitchen is showing us their taco wrap! It's served on a toasted burrito-size tortilla and made with ground beef taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato with sour cream and salsa on the side. They're also showing us some of their other great wraps and sandwiches you can get on the food truck.
INGREDIENTS:
To make these for a family meal, you will need:
- Burrito-size tortillas
- 1 pound ground beef
- Taco seasoning packet or make your own...We use:
- 2 teaspoons Chili Powder
- 1-1/2 teaspoon Ground Cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon Paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Onion Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper
- Other Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded cheese of choice
- Shredded lettuce
- Diced fresh tomatoes
- Salsa of Choice
- Sour cream
STEPS:
Brown hamburger meat and drain. Mix in taco seasoning. To assemble, sprinkle desired amount of cheese on tortilla, then add ¼-1/2 cup of taco meat. Top with lettuce and tomato. Fold edges in on two sides and wrap it all up. Serve with sour cream and salsa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.