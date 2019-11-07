Our friends at Tacqueria Mexico are gearing up for the Holidays and they have you in mind! We all love our typical holiday meals but you can spice it up with a taco bar. Tacqueria Mexico has everything you need to make your holiday meal delicious. From rice, beans, queso and taco toppings, you will not have to cook a thing! Make sure you call a few days ahead so the crew can have everything prepared for you.
You can visit Tacqueria Mexico a 3733 Airport Blvd. Mobile, Al. 36608 or call them at (251) 414-4496.
