Studio 10 visited Taqueria Mexico on Airport Boulevard in Mobile, and the restaurant has a whole new look! Inside, you'll see bright, beautiful new booths that also have high dividers on the back for social distancing. The booths feature colorful artwork made in Mexico.
Taqueria Mexico is also showing us their colorful new margarita flavors: blackberry, passionfruit, pomegranate and pineapple. That's in addition to their classic margarita flavors.
To go with your margarita, you can enjoy the restaurant's authentic Mexican cuisine. Watch the video in this segment to see some of their delicious featured dishes, including the taco birria, which is a popular new menu addition.
Don't forget to check out Taqueria Mexico's Latin food market attached to the restaurant. It's packed with groceries, snacks and ingredients from different Latin American countries.
If you don't feel like getting out, you can have Taqueria Mexico come to you. The restaurant has partnered with JackRabbit Deliveries. You can find out more about them and place orders at jackrabbitdeliveries.com. You can also order food at taqueriamexicomobile.com.
WANT TO GO?
- Taqueria Mexico
- 3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
- 251-414-4496
- taqueriamexicomobile.com
- jackrabbitdeliveries.com
