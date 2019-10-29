Deann from Prodisee Pantry shares a tasty way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey. This Mexican dish is a way to reinvent your leftovers with a new flavor. They can also be made ahead (Deann suggests doubling recipe and baking one batch and freezing the other for another meal).
INGREDIENTS:
ENCHILADAS
- 1 28 oz can of enchilada sauce (pick your season level)
- 1 Tablespoon of canola oil
- 1 diced onion (about ½ cup)
- 1 diced green, red or yellow pepper (about ½ cup)
- 1 minced jalapeno pepper (optional)
- ½ cup chopped mushrooms (optional)
- ½ cup sliced or chopped olives (optional)
- 4 cups cooked chopped turkey
- 1 ½ Tablespoons chili powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt and pepper
- 15 corn tortillas
- 2 – 3 cups shredded Mexican, cheddar or other shredded cheese
PICO DE GALLO
- 1 ½ cups chopped tomatoes
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 diced avocado
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ of lime juiced
- 1 Tablespoon of canola oil
- Salt and pepper
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper,(optional: jalapeno, mushrooms, olives), turkey, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir in ½ of the can of enchilada sauce and 1/2 cup of cheese, stir to combine.
Spread ¼ of enchilada sauce in the bottom of a 9 x 13" baking dish
Heat several corn tortillas in microwave for about 30 seconds to soften them.
Place a spoon of sauce in each tortilla and spread around.
Put about ¼ cup of turkey mixture in tortilla and roll up. Place seam side down in dish. Repeat with all tortillas – fit them snuggly in the 9 x 13" baking dish.
Pour remainder of sauce over top of tortillas in the baking dish.
Sprinkle remaining cheese on top.
Cover with foil.
Bake in oven for 15 minutes to heat thoroughly.
Pico de gallo steps : Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and serve with enchiladas.
