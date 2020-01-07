The new year is here, which means many of us are looking to eat lighter and get more exercise. Erin from Farm Fresh Meats shares her Thai chicken lettuce wraps, which serve as the PERFECT light lunch or dinner! Farm Fresh Meats ground chicken breast and loads of veggies, paired with a homemade peanut sauce, will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Shedding those holiday pounds can be tough, with this recipe, you’ll be eating great without having to sacrifice flavor!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lb. of Farm Fresh Meats ground chicken breast
- 1 ½ cups of sweet onion, diced
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 1 ½ cups shitake mushrooms, chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- ½ cup toasted sesame seeds
- ½ cup low sodium soy sauce
- 1 cup smooth peanut butter
- ¼ cup hoisin sauce
- 1 tablespoon sambi chili paste
- ½ tablespoon sriracha
- 1 cup fresh green onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- S & P to taste
- butter lettuce leaves/romaine lettuce leaves
- For garnish:
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 3 fresh jalapenos, seeds removed and cut into rounds
- roasted peanuts, chopped
- fresh cilantro
- bean sprouts
- For extra peanut sauce:
- 1 cup smooth peanut butter
- ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
- ¼ cup warm water
STEPS:
1. In a large skillet, heat olive oil and add onion, carrot, shitake mushroom, garlic, ginger and salt and pepper. Cook until softened.
2. Next, add ground chicken and cook until no pink remains.
3. Combine peanut butter, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, sambi chili paste, sriracha, hoisin and green onion. Whisk all ingredients together and add to chicken mixture.
4. Taste for seasonings and serve with either butter lettuce leaves or romaine lettuce leaves.
5. Top each wrap with your choice of the following toppings: fresh cucumber, fresh jalapeno, chopped peanuts, fresh cilantro and bean sprouts, extra peanut sauce.
6. ENJOY!!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.