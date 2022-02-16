Sheepshead Eats is a personal chef service, started by Chef Rob Varner and Raven Brooks, with the desire to bring delicious and exciting food to their community. Whether it's dinner parties, birthdays, weddings, and everything in between, he wants to work with you to make your food as unique and lively as you are. We prep and cook your food in the comfort of your own home or on the event site so you know how fresh it is! Sheepshead Eats also offers cooking classes which are great for date nights, team building exercises, or folks who just want to learn how to cook. You can find more information and contact us on our website and our social media pages.
(251) 402-1375
Find us “Sheepshead Eats” on Facebook and Instagram.
No special events, only Recipe for the cooking segment Thai Crawfish Potstickers w/ Oyster City Mangrove Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce Makes: 30-40 Potstickers Oyster City Mangrove Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce ● 12 oz. Oyster City Mangrove Pale Ale ● 1 ½ tsp minced garlic ● 1 tsp grated ginger ● ½ cup your favorite sweet chili sauce ● ¼ cup brown sugar ● 1 tbsp hoisin sauce Crawfish Potstickers ● 2 tbsp canola oil ● 1 cup shredded cabbage, roughly chopped ● 1 lb crawfish tails ● 1 tsp minced garlic ● juice from 1 lime ● ¼ cup chopped basil ● 3 thinly sliced stalks of green onions ● 2 tbsp soy sauce ● 1 tbsp red pepper flakes ● ½ tsp turmeric powder ● ½ tsp black pepper ● pinch of kosher salt ● 1 package gyoza wrappers ● water
Directions:
In a small saucepan, combine pale ale, ginger, and garlic to make dipping Sauce. Bring ingredients to a boil and reduce liquid by half. Add Sweet chili sauce, brown sugar, and hoisin to liquid and bring to a boil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. In a large saute pan, add 2 tbsp canola oil and saute cabbage until wilted. Set cabbage aside to cool in a small bowl and wipe saute pan clean. In a food processor, add crawfish tails and pulse food processor 3-5 times, until crawfish tails are minced. If you don’t own a food processor, you can do this step by chopping tails by hand. In a medium sized bowl, combine wilted cabbage, crawfish tails, and next 9 ingredients until thoroughly combined. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. To stuff dumplings, spoon a small amount of crawfish filling (about 2-3 tsp) into the center of a dumpling wrapper. Brush dumpling wrapper edges with water and then fold and seal them. Set formed dumplings aside on a cooking sheet lined with wax paper. To sear and steam dumplings, add 2 tbsp of oil to the large saute pan you wiped clean until you see wisps of smoke. Add as many dumplings as you can to the pan without them touching and overcrowding. Sear dumpling for 1 minute then add ⅓ cup of water to pan and cover with a lid. Let dumplings steam for 5-7 minutes. Set steamed dumplings aside on a plate. Repeat the searing and steaming process with remaining dumplings until all dumplings are cooked.
Chef Rob started Sheepshead Eats in May of 2020 shortly after his former place of employment closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. His mission, to flip the mundane on its head and make something unique and delicious just for you. Chef Rob has worked in the service industry for over 15 years and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Boston in 2011. From there he moved to New Orleans where he honed his skills at Restaurant August, a multiple James Beard Award Winning restaurant. He eventually brought his skills back to his hometown of Mobile, Alabama where he would become head chef and develop multiple menus for two local eateries in the entertainment district. Chef Rob is now turning his attention to help people personalize their edible adventures and bring his unique and creative culinary spin to the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.