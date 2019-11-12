Erin with Farm Fresh Meats creates Thanksgiving 2.0 in the Studio 10 kitchen! This epic mash-up takes your classic Thanksgiving meal leftovers and turns them into a beautiful, non-traditional, waffle-style sandwich! All you need for this killer combo is your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers, a waffle iron and some imagination!
INGREDIENTS:
- Leftover dressing – 4 cups (This recipe calls for a wet or moist dressing. If your dressing or stuffing is somewhat dry, add chicken broth.)
- 2 eggs, beaten
- Grated cheddar cheese – 2 cups
- Herbed mayo (Duke’s mayo mixed with fresh chopped parsley, chives, dill and thyme)
- Leftover mashed potatoes
- Leftover gravy
- Leftover thick-sliced Farm Fresh smoked turkey
- 4 strips cooked Farm Fresh bacon
- Leftover cranberry sauce
- Arugula
- Rosemary sprig for garnish
STEPS:
Mix together leftover dressing, 2 cups grated cheddar and 2 beaten eggs until well combined. Spray your hot waffle iron with cooking spray and put 1 ½ - 2 cups of stuffing mixture on the bottom of the iron. Close waffle iron and cook on medium-high to high heat for 10 to 12 minutes. Repeat one more time after first waffle is removed.
Spread herbed mayo on bottom waffle then top with mashed potatoes, gravy, turkey, bacon and arugula. Spread herbed mayo on the inside of the top waffle and then sandwich everything together. Serve with a side of cranberry sauce and/or gravy for dipping.
