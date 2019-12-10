Erin from Farm Fresh Meats says, "When it comes to Christmas, many people opt for holiday ham or turkey. As for my family, we go for the BEEF! The juiciest, tastiest, BEST roast beef in the entire world is prime rib! Also known as standing rib roast, this roast is slathered in an herb and garlic butter, then roasted to juicy perfection. By using a lower but not super low oven temperature, you can be assured of a beautiful even cook throughout the whole roast, yet still have it on the table in just a couple of hours. Lower oven temperature = more forgiving!! A meat thermometer is definitely a MUST for this recipe!"
INGREDIENTS:
- 5 lb. standing prime rib roast (BRT, Boned, Rolled and Tied)
- 1 onion, unpeeled and quartered
- 1 head of garlic, unpeeled, halved horizontally
- 5 sprigs fresh thyme
- 3 sprigs fresh rosemary
- Garlic Herb Butter:
- 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- Red Wine Sauce:
- 1 ½ cups beef broth/stock
- 2.5 cups dry red wine
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
STEPS:
1. Bring your beef to room temperature!! This is CRUTICAL to making the perfect Prime Rib! Take beef out of the fridge 2-3 hours before cooking and let it rest on the counter. This will ensure that your roast will cook evenly. Pat dry with a paper towel.
2. Preheat oven to 460 degrees F and adjust oven rack so the beef will be sitting in the middle of the oven.
3. Garlic Herb Butter, mix together.
4. Place onion, garlic and herbs in a heavy based oven proof skillet or roasting pan.
5. Spread a thin layer of butter on the underside of the beef. Place roast on top of the onion, garlic and herbs butter side down. Spread most of the rest of the butter on the top and sides. Reserve a bit for basting.
6. In your hot oven, roast for 20 minutes.
7. Remove roast from oven and spread over the remaining butter. Turn oven down to 250 degrees F and slow roast for an hour and a half, basting the roast every 30 minutes with the juices in the pan. Once the roast has reached an internal temperature of 118 degrees in the center (medium rare) remove from oven and transfer the beef to a plate. Cover loosely with foil and rest for 20-30 minutes. Internal temperature will rise to 125 degrees F.
8. Remove string and bone and slice for serving.
Red Wine Sauce:
1. Place skillet with onion and garlic left in it on the stove over high heat. Add wine and beef stock, rapidly simmer for 10 minutes until it reduces by 2/3 or so.
2. Lower heat to medium. Mix cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water, drizzle in half and stir. Sauce will thicken within a minute or so, add more if a thicker sauce is desired.
3. Strain, pour into serving ramekin.
NOTES:
1. Standing Rib Roast - also known as Prime Rib. Use any cut of prime rib - with the bones attached, trimmed and frenched (I.E. bones scraped clean of meat and excess fat, excess fat mostly trimmed away) OR with bones removed but then re-attached by tying it with string, with or without a thick layer of fat. The choice is yours!
Get the best quality you can afford. If you can, skip the supermarket and opt for your butcher instead. Get a smaller piece of better-quality beef, rather than a large piece of lower quality!
Prime rib is graded by the USDA: Prime is best, then Choice then Select.
2. Beef stock/broth - it is important to use low sodium here otherwise; the sauce might end up too salty. If it's too salty, fix as follows: Add 2 to 3 cups of water and 2 potatoes chopped into 1" pieces (or small enough so they are submerged). Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes - ensure potato doesn't start to break down. Potato will absorb salt. Scoop out potato, reduce sauce again.
3. Wine - Use any red wine that's not sweet or too oaky that's good enough to drink. Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlots are all good options.
Wine sub: If you cannot drink red wine, skip the wine and just use beef stock to make a terrific beef flavored garlic-gravy.
4. Internal Temperature of Cooked Prime Rib: The internal temperature will rise by 5 - 7°F while it is resting so it needs to be taken out of the oven before it reaches your desired doneness.
Here are the internal temperatures of cooked beef:
Rare is 49°C/120°F. Remove from oven when it is 46°C/115°F.
Medium rare is 51.7°C / 125°F. Remove from oven when it is 48°C / 118°F.
Medium is 55°F / 130°F. Remove from oven at 51°F/123°F.
Medium well done is 57°C/135°F. Remove from oven at 53°C/127°F.
COOK TIMES for different sizes: Doesn't increase that much with increased size because of the shape. Add 10 -15 minutes for each 2 lb. increase but start checking the internal temp early just to be sure.
TIP: Once the internal temp hits 104°F, the internal temp increases by 10°F every 10 to 15 minutes.
5. Cornstarch is optional. This thickens the sauce slightly to a maple syrup consistency which is how I like it. But this sauce is essentially a Red Wine Jus and they are actually quite runny as they are not thickened in this way. It's a personal preference - so if you don't mind a runnier sauce, you can skip this.
6. Make Ahead: Best made fresh. Keeps warm for 1 hour and can be blasted in hot oven for a few minutes to freshen up the crust. For leftovers, I like to keep it whole then slice thinly. Microwave very gently until just warmed (and still pink!). Or slice thinly, bring to room temp, pile of rye bread with mustard and pickles and make the BEST Roast Beef Sandwich EVER!
7. Unpeeled onion and garlic: I leave them unpeeled because then they hold together better so they keep the prime rib elevated off the base of the skillet. Unpeeled onion collapses into a soft pile very quickly. The onion is strained out later when making the sauce.
