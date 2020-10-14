Mark and Heather Warren from Greenville, SC are making "The Best Steak Marinade" from Allrecipes.com! This is perfect for grilling season, football gatherings or steak night at home.
Find the recipe page here. Allrecipes is owned by the parent company of Fox10, the Meredith Corporation.
INGREDIENTS:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- salt and pepper to taste
STEPS:
Mix olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, and garlic in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
Cook's Note
Marinate steaks for at least 2 hours for best flavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.