Beau Rivage Executive Chef Kristian Wade appears on Studio 10 to prepare his award-winning Landmass Burger. The specialty burger is featured on the menu of the new TAP Book, Bar & Bistreaux at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, MS.
Chef Kristian's Landmass Burger won the coveted PNC "Best of the Fest" title at the 2019 Food & Wine Festival, beating out 100+ teams to take the top spot! Built atop a homemade bun, the Landmass Burger features a smoky, grilled double-patty, American cheese, Mississippi tomato fondue, caramelized onions, crispy bread and butter pickles, a succulent blend of New Orleans barbeque sauce and Alabama white sauce, and is topped with a fried oyster. The burger affectionately gets its name from a national weather report that described Coastal Mississippi as the "landmass" between New Orleans and Mobile.
Beau Rivage is excited to announce the opening of its new TAP Book, Bar & Bistreaux, the Southeast’s premier sports betting, entertainment and dining destination.
“Since Beau Rivage launched legalized sports betting in Mississippi last August, we have ushered in a new era for sports entertainment and driven more and new visitors to the region,” said Beau Rivage President & COO Travis Lunn. “MGM Resorts is the trusted leader in sport betting and Beau Rivage’s new multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art TAP Book, Bar and Bistreaux raises the stakes yet again by offering a southern twist on the respected TAP brand for a new high-energy sports entertainment experience like no other.”
Set among sturdy brick and ironwork, exposed beams and welcoming earth tones, TAP celebrates modern technology with more than 100 HD screens including a massive 24-foot wide by 14-foot tall video wall. Its 70 screens can operate individually, in various combinations or as one huge display, and are flanked by two additional video walls for an immersive high-impact audio and visual experience throughout the 7,000-square-foot space. Fourteen carrels with individual HD touch-enabled monitors allow guests to watch sports with interactive controls.
True to its name, each of TAP’s bar areas serve up 15 beers on tap, including seasonal and regional favorites. More than 30 handcrafted craft bottled beer selections can also be found along with contemporary cocktails and wines by the glass and bottle. TAP’s refreshing line of signature adult milkshakes – including the Strawberry Short Shake, Mexican Shake, Mudslide Shake and Bourbon Shake - offer guests deliciously cool indulgences.
TAP’s collection of elevated comfort food and American sports bar classics feature signature dishes such as the Tap Burger; Big Wedge Salad, Queso Fundido, Bavarian Pretzel, Loaded Nachos and Short Rib Chili. Beau Rivage Executive Chef Kristian Wade’s award-winning Landmass Burger voted “Best of the Fest” at the 2019 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, is also featured seasonally.
TAP Hours of Operation:
- Book: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-12 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Bar: Open 24/7
- Bistreaux: Monday, Thursday, Friday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.