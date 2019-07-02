It's officially pool season, and if you're ready for a summer cocktail, Jillian Lopez shows us an easy recipe you can make at home.
Find more recipes, tips and tricks at allrecipes.com.
This recipe for Long Island Iced Tea uses vodka, rum, gin, tequila and triple sec with sweet and sour mix. For the iced tea effect, add an ounce of cola. Garnish with lemon slice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.