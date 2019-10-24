This burger takes Farm Fresh Meats German sausage to a whole new level of delicious! This recipe aims to help you think outside the box and start utilizing sausage in all kinds of different ways. The burger is paired with spicy mustard, sauerkraut, apple, bacon, onion and cheddar cheese; all of which compliment the garlicy German sausage perfectly.
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 links of fresh German sausage (removed from casing and formed in to a patty)
- 2 cups of sauerkraut rinsed and drained
- 2 cups shredded Fuji Apple
- 1 Fuji Apple sliced thin
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 yellow onions sliced thin
- pinch of salt
- pinch of sugar
- 10 slices of Farm Fresh bacon, chopped
- 6 pretzel buns
- 6 slices of cheddar cheese
- spicy brown mustard
STEPS:
1. In a medium-sized sauce pan, add sauerkraut, shredded apple, apple-cider vinegar and brown sugar. Cook on medium heat for 15-20 minutes or until all flavors have melded together.
2. In a large skillet add chopped bacon, cooking only half way through and remove from pan. Add sliced onion into the skillet that was used to cook the bacon, leaving all drippings in the pan. Cook onions for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add a pinch of salt and sugar and continue to cook for 20 minutes or until onions have caramelized. Once onions are almost done, add the bacon back to the pan and finish cooking until bacon has crisped and a jam is almost formed.
3. Form the Fresh German Sausage in to patties and cook on either side until fully cooked through. Remove sausage patties from pan and place on a large, parchment covered baking sheet. Place one slice of cheddar cheese on each patty and put in the broiler until the cheese is melty and bubbly.
4. Assembly. Cut each pretzel roll in half and spread your favorite spicy brown mustard on each side of the roll. Place a nice amount of the sauerkraut and apple mixture on the bottom bun, then top with the German sausage/cheddar cheese patty. Next, top the patty with the onion bacon jam and finish with a few thinly sliced apples. Finally, place the top bun on the burger and dig in!
