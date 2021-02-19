Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama & The Buttered Home join Studio 10 to show us a sweet treat you can make using the newest Girl Scout cookie, the Toast-Yay!
You can find the recipe for Toast-Yay! S'mores Candy here.
- Cookie Season is coming to an end, but luckily those delicious cookies taste just as great if not even better frozen.
- The Cookie Program will end March 7, 2021.
- Each purchase of Girl Scout Cookies goes directly to support the 7,500 girls and volunteers the council serves.
- Proceeds from the Cookie Program stay local and are used to power amazing experiences for the girls from camp to STEM to community service projects and more!
- Grubhub delivery services now offered in Mobile.
- Now until Feb. 28, 2021, we’re offering BOGO through Grubhub. Limit of one FREE box per Grubhub order.
- Cookies can be purchased from a Girl Scout, online, or at an in-person contactless booth sale.
To see all the different ways to get cookies, please go to our website www.girlscoutssa.org.
To find this delicious recipe online and others like it, please go to www.thebutteredhome.com.
