Chef Gaye Sandoz from Tony Chachere's joined us on Studio10 with two great Tony Chachere's grilling recipes!
Perfect Roasted Garlic Beef Prime Rib
3-4 bone in) whole prime rib about 10 pounds
1 bottle Roasted Garlic Injectable Marinade
8 cloves garlic, slivered
Tony Chachere’s More Spice Seasoning
Take roast out of refrigerator for 2 hours to insure even cooking. Inject roast with marinade using 1 1/2 oz per pound of meat. Slit roast in several places. Place silvers of garlic in the slits. Shake seasoning onto meat.
Prepare grill by placing a large dripping pan underneath the grate, directly below where the roast will be placed. Preheat grill to 375 degrees. Plan meat on grill over indirect heat for 12 to 14 minutes per pound. If you are using a smaller roast, adjust the ingredients and cooking times accordingly. Grill temperature of about 375 F.
Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops with Butter Garlic Sauce
4 large bone-in pork chops
1 bottle 30 minute pork marinade
Tony Chachere’s Herbs and Spice Seasoning and/or Bold Seasoning
Sauce (recipe below)
Sauce
1 stick salted butter
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
5-6 cloves fresh garlic, minced
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning
Mix ingredients in small pot on medium heat. Bring to a boil. Turn to low. Use as a basting sauce for pork chops.
Place the pork chops resealable gallon sized bag. Pour in 1 cup marinade. Leave out of refrigerator. Preheat an outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium heat. Place the pork on the grill. Cook for 10 minutes per side or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chop registers 145 degrees F. Take off and cover with foil. Let the meat rest for 5 minutes, then serve.
