Chef Gaye, corporate chef with Tony Chachere's, is getting us ready for Thanksgiving! This bacon-wrapped turkey injected with Tony's is sure to be the star of your table. Serve it with this easy but so delicious Parmesan cheese bread.
Tony's Injected Bacon-Wrapped Turkey
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-11-12 lb turkey
- 1 bottle Tony Chachere's Creole Butter and Jalapeno Injectable Marinade
- Tony Chachere's Bold Seasoning
- 1 1/2 pound maple or applewood bacon
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Inject Turkey using 1-1/2 oz marinade for 1 lb of meat 1 inch apart. Inject breasts, legs, thighs and wings. Sprinkle Tony's Bold Seasoning on outside. Wrap bacon all over Turkey in a weave pattern using toothpicks to hold in place. Place in baking pan. Place in oven for 3 hours. After 2 hours check. If bacon is getting too brown cover with foil for the remainder hour. Check internal temperature of breast-165 degrees is ideal.
Tony's Parm Cheese Bread
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 loaves Pepperidge Farm French Bread or 1 large loaf braided bread
- 2 sticks butter
- Tony Chachere's Bold Seasoning
- 2 cups fresh grated parmesan Cheese
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 425. Put foil on baking pan. Place bread on foil.
Slice bread down the middle but not all the way through. Slice horizontally 1/2 inch apart.
Slice stick of butter down the middle. Slice Across 1/8 Inch apart. Place pats of butter in between slices of bread. Sprinkle with Tony's Bold Seasoning. Place grated cheese on top.
Pull up sides of foil but do not cover top of bread. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn down 350 degrees. Bake 20 minutes more. Turn oven off and leave bread in until serving time.
BUSINESS INFO:
Tony Chachere's Creole Foods
P.O. Box 1639, Opelousas, LA, 70571
800-551-9066
The business was started almost 100 years ago by the “Ole Master” of Cajun Cuisine, with his now world famous “Creole Seasoning”. The business continued to grow, and now produces a variety of products including: marinades (injectable and pourable), quick fix rice dinner mixes – jambalaya, gumbo, dirty rice, red beans and rice; new seasonings such as: salt free, more spice, spice n herbs; and even a bloody mary mix.
The business continues to be owned and operated by the Chachere family.
ABOUT THE CHEF:
Gaye Sandoz is Corporate media chef for Tony Chachere's. She has over 33 years experience in the food business, including food research and development, food recipes and cookbooks. She appears often on TV cooking segments, including national TV and QVC. BS degree in dietetics and completed graduate work at the University of Mississippi and LSU.
SPECIAL INFORMATION:
As a “thank you” for your viewers, a free cookbook is available.
“THE BASICS OF CREOLE COOKING”
Call: 1-888-827-3653 or 1-888-8CREOLE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.