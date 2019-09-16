The folks from Dragonfly Taco Bar and The Fort Container Park are featured on Studio 10's In the Kitchen. They made a top sirloin Mexican street-style taco.
In the taco, top sirloin steak is cut almost paper thin and marinated in a blend of Mexican style spices. It's dressed with a roasted pepper mayonnaise based sauce, fresh local arugala, diced tomatoes, pickled onions, and cilantro.
Dragonfly is located at The Fort Container Park. The Fort is a vibrant – yet casual – dining and entertainment hangout composed of re-purposed shipping containers situated adjacent to Town Center Park within the larger Spanish Fort Town Center. The Fort is home to a number of eclectic eateries and bars featuring an assortment of craft brews, wine and cocktails, as well as an event performance area.
SPECIAL EVENT:
Football at The Fort … The Fort has the largest LED screen in South Alabama showing College Game Day and Sunday NFL Football Games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.