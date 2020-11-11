Our friends from Taqueria Mexico are featuring some of their popular menu items on Studio 10!
The skinny margarita has all the delicious flavor of their fresh margaritas, but with fewer calories! The Enchiladas a la Taqueria Mexico is a customer favorite. It features three enchiladas topped with your choice of meat, fresh veggies and enchilada sauce. It's served with rice and beans.
Taqueria Mexico is open for dine-in, takeout and delivery. You can order food for delivery through Dapper Deliveries or Waitr.
Taqueria Mexico is located at 3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL. They're open for lunch and dinner. The phone number is 251-414-4496.
Go and try some of their fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine and drinks today!
