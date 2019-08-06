Erin from Farm Fresh Meats shows us two things we can make using their delicious smoked turkey breast. The Turkey Club sandwich is great for a back-to-school lunch. Next, use the leftover turkey breast to make a super easy Turkey Tetrazzini that will feed the family for days!
For Turkey Club Sandwich: (Can also be made as a wrap)
INGREDIENTS:
- Farm Fresh Smoked Turkey Breast (4 oz)
- Farm Fresh Hickory Smoked Bacon (2 slices)
- Your kids’ favorite cheese (I am using a creamy Havarti and Colby Jack) (2 slices)
- Fresh sliced tomatoes (I am using heirloom tomatoes) (2 slices)
- Fresh lettuce (I am using hydroponic Bibb lettuce) (2 leaves)
- Mayo, Mustard or Ranch dressing as your condiment
- Fresh sliced bread (or a wrap)
STEPS:
Assemble your sandwich in whatever fashion you choose! Go a step further and let your kids get in the kitchen to help! Putting together their own food gives them a sense of responsibility and ownership!!
For Turkey Tetrazzini:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb of Farm Fresh Smoked Turkey Breast
- ½ lb baby bella mushrooms
- ½ bag frozen sweet peas
- ½ yellow onion (diced)
- 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
- garlic powder
- onion powder
- salt and pepper
- 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
- ½ block of Velveeta cheese
- 1 box angel hair pasta
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 ¼ cups heavy cream or whole milk
- ¼ cup fresh grated Parmesan
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 sleeves of Ritz crackers (crushed)
STEPS:
Saute garlic, onion and mushrooms until soft; add sweet peas at the very end to warm through and set aside. Cube turkey in to small pieces and add to the vegetable mixture. Cook angel hair pasta only ½ way and drain. Pasta will finish cooking in the oven. Add Velveeta, Parmesan, cream, butter and chicken stock to the pasta and cook over low heat to melt. Mix in vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Pour tetrazzini into a buttered casserole dish and top with crushed Ritz crackers that have been tossed in melted butter. Bake in the oven, covered at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes then uncover and broil until golden and bubbly! Let cool for 5-10 minutes, serve and ENJOY!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.