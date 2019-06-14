Chef Nino from Rouses shows you a fresh chicken salad with an Italian twist. You can also use the chicken marinade on shrimp or just about anything!
INGREDIENTS:
For Salad:
16 Oz. salad greens of choice
1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in 1/2
1 small onion of choice peeled and cut to slivers
1/2 cup pitted diced Rouses Kalamata olives
1 cup roasted bell peppers cut to 1/4 inch pieces
8 oz. Rouses marinated artichoke hearts cut finely
1/2 cup sundried tomatoes in oil cut finely
8 oz. heart of palm cut finely
Rouses Italian Salad Dressing, amount you wish
1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
For Chicken:
1/2 cup Rouses olive oil
1 pack of Rouses natural boneless chicken thighs or breasts
salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper to taste
1 tbsp. finely cut fresh oregano
1 tbsp. finely cut fresh rosemary
1 tbsp. finely cut fresh basil
1 tbsp. finely cut fresh parsley
1 bulb fresh garlic, peeled and cut super finely
juice of 1 lemon
STEPS:
For Salad:
In a large mixing bowl place salad greens, tomatoes, onion, olives, bell peppers, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, heart of palm, cheese and salad dressing … toss well.
For Chicken:
In a medium mixing bowl, place all ingredients except the chicken, whisk together. Add chicken and mix together. Refrigerate overnight. Saute, grill, or bake marinated chicken pieces until internal temp is 165 degrees. Cut to long strips and place over salad.
