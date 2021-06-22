City of Mobile Parks and Rec Manager of Events Jonni Nottingham joined us on Studio10 to talk about the city's delicious event series "Mobile's Tour de Food Trucks". More information about the series is listed below. We were also joined by Chef Eddie from "Vegan Time". He showed us how to make Sautéed Barbecue Oyster Mushrooms.
Sautéed Barbecue Oyster Mushrooms
3 Large Oyster Mushrooms Chopped in 1/2 inch Sizes Grilled Then Sautéed
With /
1/2 Cup Bell Peppers Diced
1/2 Onions Diced
1/3 Cup Kale Chopped Finely
1/2 Tea Spoon Alkaline Seasoning
Then Topped With. (Vegan Time) Famous Alkaline Barbecue Sauce Listed # 6 in USA Today
1 slice of Vegan Cheese on Bottom (Optional)
Garnished with a Sprinkle of Kale on Top
Here's some information about the remaining "Mobile's Tour de Food Trucks" events:
This is a food truck tour which travels all around the seven districts within the city of Mobile. On the 3rd Tuesday of every month, through November, our food truck tour stops at a new location. The theme for Parks and Recreation this year is #DiscoverYourParks – and what better way to do this with food, music, and fun. We have food trucks, DJs, games, and much more at each stop! The event runs 4:00-9:00pm. Below are the locations of the food truck tour 2021:
July 20 – Arlington Park
August 17 – Tricentennial Park
September 21 – Hope Park
October 19 – Hillsdale Park
November 19 – Langan Park
