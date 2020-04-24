We all know these tough times have been extremely hard on the restaurant industry, but one local restaurant has found success with their food truck.
Villa Del Rey is open for orders and carry out, but they've also started a plan where they book their food truck for a different subdivision each day.
The response has been great! Click the video link to learn more!
Better yet, contact Villa Del Rey and book them for your subdivision today!
Villa Del Rey
720 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695
